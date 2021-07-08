Intercept Music, a Sanwire Corp Subsidiary Partners with "Flossy the Boss" Harrelson for Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music …

Flossy The Boss has a powerful following on social media with over 20,000 followers on Instagram that consists of artists, independent record labels and influencers all of which are seeking guidance and look up to Flossy as a mentor in the music industry. From posting inside information about the industry, to teaching artists about music publishing and royalties to marketing tips and advice, Flossy garners their attention by giving these artists tools that will help them succeed in the music industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce that Tory "Flossy The Boss" Harrelson has partnered with Intercept Music to head Business Development for the company.

Flossy is the CEO of What's Good Entertainment, a leading free on-demand video streaming service. He also has a booking agency, Celebrity VIP Booking, focusing on booking major artists for concerts and club events. With over 25 years in the industry, he is the man behind the scenes that has helped catapult the careers of many A-list artists. Flossy has been involved in almost every aspect of the business from artist development, securing record deals, branding deals, marketing and promotion, touring, writing and producing and everything in between.

Through Flossy's amazing tenure in the music business he has worked with some of the world's top acts. He has built a vast network of musicians, writers, labels, and top music executives, and brings all of those relationships and experience to Intercept Music.

"The best way to predict the future, is to create it," Flossy stated. "Intercept Music is on the cutting edge and creating a new future in the music business. They are doing what I've always wanted to do for artists and labels . The products and services they offer are truly unique in the industry. I have always been on the cutting edge of the industry, and for that reason am truly excited about Intercept Music."

"We are extremely excited to have Flossy join the family." said Tod Turner, President of Intercept. "He is truly a leader in the industry and brings incredible talent and expertise to the company. His influence is widely respected and we know that he will add incredible value to the Intercept family. Flossy's expertise will really help us develop our independent label strategy."