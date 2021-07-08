checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

Company Has Morphed From an Installer Into a Full Fledged Solar Utility Company With Solar Architecture, Solar Grid & Solar Greenhouse Technology DivisionsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the …

Company Has Morphed From an Installer Into a Full Fledged Solar Utility Company With Solar Architecture, Solar Grid & Solar Greenhouse Technology Divisions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, today announced that it has launched a new website that more truly reflects the Company's position in the thriving Solar Markets. https://greensolarutility.com.

The new website better explains what gives the Company it's competitive edge in the Solar Utility Market. The Company is poised to capitalize on recent favorable regulatory trends and economic incentives promoting community renewable energy programs across a growing number of states.

The website delineates its unique divisions.

Solar Utility Company: We target high-cost energy urban locations around the nation with effective, sustainable solar power generation.

Solar Architecture: Our niche is not competing with installers. Like household names PG&E of California or Consolidated Edison of New York, we are providing energy for the power grid.

Solar Panel & Grid: We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies.

Solar Greenhouse: Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner-city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space in the near term on which it will install solar panels in New York City. The Company positioned to capitalize on community solar energy incentives, and expensive electricity costs have. Revenues through direct sales to building owners are expected to generate a 15 to 20 percent return over 20 years on these solar community projects. In other under-served and growing markets.

CEO James DiPrima said: "Big and small investors have moved their assets away from fossil-fuel producers and toward renewable energy companies. Big investors like BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, overseeing $7.8 trillion, have said they plan to take into account corporations' disclosures of environmental risks, including carbon footprints.

Seite 1 von 3
Green Stream Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company Company Has Morphed From an Installer Into a Full Fledged Solar Utility Company With Solar Architecture, Solar Grid & Solar Greenhouse Technology DivisionsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
06.07.21
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
23.06.21
21.06.21
18.06.21
11.06.21