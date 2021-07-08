DigitalOcean Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 282-0024 from the United States or (236) 714-3495 internationally with conference ID 6675755. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com .

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 11:59 PM ET on August 12, 2021 at (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 6675755.

Pursuant to lock-up agreements entered into by the underwriters of DigitalOcean’s initial public offering and DigitalOcean securityholders, the lock-up period with respect to the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end as of the opening of trading on Monday, August 9, 2021.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

