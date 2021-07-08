TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members
Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN will be deployed among staff members of TO Live (“TO Live”), a city of Toronto agency managing and operating three of Toronto’s most iconic theatres. TO Live was seeking a comprehensive solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among stage technicians and construction workers at its venues and to ensure the adoption of adequate safety measures. TraceSCAN will provide TO Live with a complete record of all interactions among traced interactions and identify those at high risk.
"We are all looking forward to events and performing arts becoming available again this summer. Yet we need to remain vigilant and take all and any necessary precautions to stop the possible spread of the virus and its variants. Our wearable AI solution helps trace interactions and limit potential COVID spread in all environments,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Facedrive Inc. "We see the TO Live deployment as a catalyst for many more applications within the entertainment and events industry.”
The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution is powered by a cutting-edge Bluetooth technology that works as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions utilized by public health authorities. Our technology is secure and powered through Microsoft Azure. Following other successful deployments with enterprise customers and continuing demand for multifunctional connected health and safety solutions, TraceSCAN has demonstrated to its customers its benefit in creating safe workplaces and mitigating COVID-related shutdowns.
The announcement of this deployment comes on the heels of Ontario moving to Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen on June 30, 2021 (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000399/ontario-moving-to-step-two- ...). Although vaccinations are helpful in getting Ontario to Step Two, TO Live sees TraceSCAN as an important and necessary element in its efforts to keep its staff members and their families safe and protected as they prepare venues to reopen their doors to the public. Upon successful deployment with TO Live, TraceSCAN anticipates to expand its solution within the performing arts and events arena.
