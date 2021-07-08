checkAd

TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN will be deployed among staff members of TO Live (“TO Live”), a city of Toronto agency managing and operating three of Toronto’s most iconic theatres. TO Live was seeking a comprehensive solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among stage technicians and construction workers at its venues and to ensure the adoption of adequate safety measures. TraceSCAN will provide TO Live with a complete record of all interactions among traced interactions and identify those at high risk.

"We are all looking forward to events and performing arts becoming available again this summer. Yet we need to remain vigilant and take all and any necessary precautions to stop the possible spread of the virus and its variants. Our wearable AI solution helps trace interactions and limit potential COVID spread in all environments,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Facedrive Inc. "We see the TO Live deployment as a catalyst for many more applications within the entertainment and events industry.”

The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution is powered by a cutting-edge Bluetooth technology that works as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions utilized by public health authorities. Our technology is secure and powered through Microsoft Azure. Following other successful deployments with enterprise customers and continuing demand for multifunctional connected health and safety solutions, TraceSCAN has demonstrated to its customers its benefit in creating safe workplaces and mitigating COVID-related shutdowns.

The announcement of this deployment comes on the heels of Ontario moving to Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen on June 30, 2021 (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000399/ontario-moving-to-step-two- ...). Although vaccinations are helpful in getting Ontario to Step Two, TO Live sees TraceSCAN as an important and necessary element in its efforts to keep its staff members and their families safe and protected as they prepare venues to reopen their doors to the public. Upon successful deployment with TO Live, TraceSCAN anticipates to expand its solution within the performing arts and events arena.

Seite 1 von 3
Facedrive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: FACEDRIVE beste Aktie für The Great Reset ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN will be deployed among staff members of TO Live (“TO Live”), a city of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste