TO Live Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Staff Members

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN will be deployed among staff members of TO Live (“TO Live”), a city of Toronto agency managing and operating three of Toronto’s most iconic theatres. TO Live was seeking a comprehensive solution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among stage technicians and construction workers at its venues and to ensure the adoption of adequate safety measures. TraceSCAN will provide TO Live with a complete record of all interactions among traced interactions and identify those at high risk.

"We are all looking forward to events and performing arts becoming available again this summer. Yet we need to remain vigilant and take all and any necessary precautions to stop the possible spread of the virus and its variants. Our wearable AI solution helps trace interactions and limit potential COVID spread in all environments,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Facedrive Inc. "We see the TO Live deployment as a catalyst for many more applications within the entertainment and events industry.”