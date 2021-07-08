Tradeweb Announces First Fully Electronic SOFR Swap Spread Trade

As markets globally transition from using IBOR rates toward a new reference rate, market participants have been accessing growing liquidity in alternative risk-free rates (RFRs) and have begun to trade increasingly in SOFR. In the U.S., the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARCC) has identified SOFR, which is administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the rate that represents best practice for certain new USD derivatives and other financial contracts. In time, the increased adoption of RFRs including SOFR will help the market migrate away from IBOR.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has completed the first fully electronic institutional Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) swap spread trade. BlackRock and J.P. Morgan were counterparties to the trade on the Tradeweb Swap Execution Facility (TW SEF).

Lee Olesky, CEO at Tradeweb said: “The global transition away from IBOR usage is a significant undertaking and is important to our market participants across various asset classes. Providing the tools and platforms that help foster electronic trading and coalesce liquidity around rates like SOFR is an area where we can be immediately helpful to our clients. We are proud to bring the full power of the Tradeweb platforms and network to bear as the industry moves toward critical deadlines.”

The Tradeweb team is working with clients around the world to help increase liquidity and encourage robust RFR markets across currencies, including those for USD SOFR, GBP SONIA, CHF SARON, and JPY TONA. To help smooth the transition to new RFR rates, and in addition to offering trading, Tradeweb enables its clients to upload existing IBOR portfolios directly into the platform’s list trading tool and convert them to the new rates in a process that also helps achieve best execution.

Thomas Pluta, Global Head of Linear Rates Trading at J.P. Morgan said: “As the ‘SOFR First’ date of July 26 rapidly approaches in the derivatives market, we are encouraging our clients to transition their trading away from LIBOR. Executing the first SOFR Swap Spread over Tradeweb is an important market milestone as SOFR liquidity and market volumes continue to grow.”

Market participants manage dollar interest rate risk chiefly through the treasury market, treasury futures, and interest rate swaps trading. A swap spread trade allows participants to efficiently transform interest rate risk expressed in the cash market to swaps, which also serves to link the liquidity between the two markets. This provides investor and traders with optionality and surety as they transact and hedge each day. Swap spread trades are considered a structurally important segment of the interest rates derivatives market, and represent approximately 10% of the USD derivatives market.1