Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane With Salty’s Embedded Insurance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:14  |  36   |   |   

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced today a significant new enhancement to Clicklane – a technology ecosystem which enables a complete online car-buying and selling experience.

Clicklane announces partnership with Salty. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Asbury has partnered with Salty to expand the capabilities of Clicklane, further enhancing the customer experience. Customers can now receive a bindable insurance quote through Salty’s top-rated carrier network without leaving the Clicklane car-buying journey. Partnering with Salty expands the market for Asbury beyond the traditional auto purchase. Customers can now secure the insurance they need for their vehicle through a seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"The partnership with Salty further proves our dedication to a complete digital experience while continuing to drive our omnichannel strategy," said CEO & President David Hult. "Asbury customers spend almost $350 million on insurance every year, and they deserve a state-of-the-art customer experience that includes the option to protect their vehicle purchases.”

“Salty is excited to launch this digital-first partnership with Asbury on their Clicklane transactional software,” said Toby Coleridge, Chief Product Officer at Salty. “Technology and analytics are at the core of what drives a great modern customer experience, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Clicklane while serving car shoppers nationwide.”

More information is available at https://clicklane.com/insurance

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts, and service contracts.

Wertpapier


