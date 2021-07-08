Asbury Automotive Group Enhances Clicklane With Salty’s Embedded Insurance

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced today a significant new enhancement to Clicklane – a technology ecosystem which enables a complete online car-buying and selling experience.

Clicklane announces partnership with Salty. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Asbury has partnered with Salty to expand the capabilities of Clicklane, further enhancing the customer experience. Customers can now receive a bindable insurance quote through Salty’s top-rated carrier network without leaving the Clicklane car-buying journey. Partnering with Salty expands the market for Asbury beyond the traditional auto purchase. Customers can now secure the insurance they need for their vehicle through a seamless experience driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"The partnership with Salty further proves our dedication to a complete digital experience while continuing to drive our omnichannel strategy," said CEO & President David Hult. "Asbury customers spend almost $350 million on insurance every year, and they deserve a state-of-the-art customer experience that includes the option to protect their vehicle purchases.”

“Salty is excited to launch this digital-first partnership with Asbury on their Clicklane transactional software,” said Toby Coleridge, Chief Product Officer at Salty. “Technology and analytics are at the core of what drives a great modern customer experience, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Clicklane while serving car shoppers nationwide.”

More information is available at https://clicklane.com/insurance

