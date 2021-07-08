Cortexyme to Host Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series on Atuzaginstat

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar series on its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388), a lysine-gingipain inhibitor. The webinar series will be held in two parts: Part 1 will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and Part 2 will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The series is being conducted in conjunction with Cortexyme’s participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) General Session & Exhibition and Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) at which the company will present new baseline data from its pivotal GAIN Trial, in addition to providing further evidence that P. gingivalis acts upstream of Alzheimer’s pathologies and atuzaginstat’s role in effectively blocking downstream disease.

The webinar will feature KOL Mark Ryder, D.M.D., (University of California, San Francisco) who will discuss the unmet medical need in treating patients with P. gingivalis-induced periodontal disease and present data from two abstracts at IADR, entitled “Gingipain Inhibitors Penetrate and Inhibit Gingipains In Porphyromonas gingivalis Biofilms” (abstract #3571509) and “Novel Lysine-Gingipain Inhibitor Atuzaginstat (COR388) Is Efficacious in a Mouse Model of Periodontal Disease” (abstract #1756).

Cortexyme's management team will also provide an update on REPAIR, its ongoing Phase 2 periodontal sub-study of atuzaginstat, as part of its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial. Top-line data from the 233-subject REPAIR study is expected in the fourth quarter 2021. Dr. Ryder and Cortexyme’s management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Part 2: Innovation in Alzheimer's Disease – Getting to the Root Cause of Neurodegeneration

The webinar will feature KOL Marwan Noel Sabbagh, M.D., (Cleveland Clinic) who will discuss the current treatment landscape of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the unmet medical need, as well as recent activity and evidence to support the role of P. gingivalis as an important upstream driver of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Dr. Sabbagh will also address new baseline data from Cortexyme’s pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease being presented at AAIC 2021.