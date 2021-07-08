checkAd

Cortexyme to Host Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series on Atuzaginstat

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar series on its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388), a lysine-gingipain inhibitor. The webinar series will be held in two parts: Part 1 will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and Part 2 will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The series is being conducted in conjunction with Cortexyme’s participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) General Session & Exhibition and Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) at which the company will present new baseline data from its pivotal GAIN Trial, in addition to providing further evidence that P. gingivalis acts upstream of Alzheimer’s pathologies and atuzaginstat’s role in effectively blocking downstream disease.

Part 1: Innovation in Periodontal Disease – A Major Unmet Medical Need

The webinar will feature KOL Mark Ryder, D.M.D., (University of California, San Francisco) who will discuss the unmet medical need in treating patients with P. gingivalis-induced periodontal disease and present data from two abstracts at IADR, entitled “Gingipain Inhibitors Penetrate and Inhibit Gingipains In Porphyromonas gingivalis Biofilms” (abstract #3571509) and “Novel Lysine-Gingipain Inhibitor Atuzaginstat (COR388) Is Efficacious in a Mouse Model of Periodontal Disease” (abstract #1756).

Cortexyme's management team will also provide an update on REPAIR, its ongoing Phase 2 periodontal sub-study of atuzaginstat, as part of its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial. Top-line data from the 233-subject REPAIR study is expected in the fourth quarter 2021. Dr. Ryder and Cortexyme’s management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for this webinar, please click here.

Part 2: Innovation in Alzheimer's Disease – Getting to the Root Cause of Neurodegeneration

The webinar will feature KOL Marwan Noel Sabbagh, M.D., (Cleveland Clinic) who will discuss the current treatment landscape of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, the unmet medical need, as well as recent activity and evidence to support the role of P. gingivalis as an important upstream driver of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Dr. Sabbagh will also address new baseline data from Cortexyme’s pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease being presented at AAIC 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme to Host Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series on Atuzaginstat Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste