Xos to Participate in Fireside Chat at FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit

Xos, Inc. ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC) (“NextGen”), today announced that Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by FreightWaves, a supply chain intelligence platform that provides data on activity, pricing and risks in the global freight market, at the FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit on July 14, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005281/en/

The FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit is expected to focus on the future of autonomous and electric vehicles within the trucking industry. Subjects include current trends and technology, predictions for the future, the impact of climate regulations on the electrification of trucking fleets, and implications for drivers and carriers.

The fireside chat with Mr. Semler will be hosted by Kevin Hill, Executive Publisher of FreightWaves.com. Topics of discussion are expected to include an overview of Xos’ battery technology and operations, recent announcements, and the opportunity for Xos’ fully electric battery systems for commercial fleets, especially within the large and1 growing last mile market.

To register for the FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit, please CLICK HERE.

Xos expects to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter of 2021.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

