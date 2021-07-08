checkAd

Aileron Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, announced today that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Management will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings from July 14-15.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Investors and Media section of Aileron’s website at https://investors.aileronrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aileron’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aileron
Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor activating p53, is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. This precision medicine-driven approach is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life by enabling them to better tolerate chemotherapy. It also may save patients’ lives by helping them avoid life-threatening chemotherapy-related events such as severe neutropenia and febrile neutropenia. Additionally, enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at www.aileronrx.com to learn more.

Investor Contacts:
Aileron Therapeutics
Richard Wanstall, SVP Chief Financial Officer
617-995-0900
rwanstall@aileronrx.com
 Media Contact:
Liz Melone
617-256-6622
lmelone@aileronrx.com
   
Hans C. Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC.
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
  




