Rogue One, Inc. Closes Human Brands Acquisition

Washington D.C., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “ROAG” (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has officially closed the acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. (hereinafter the "HBI"). HBI is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. Over the past six years HBI has positioned itself to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. Human Brands “ground to glass” strategy currently consists of several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

HBI has several operating divisions that currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, four hospitality concepts, and through its US based import division, CapCity Beverage, HBI holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands, including the fast growing Shinju Japanese Whisky which is currently distributed in many markets across the United States including Texas, Florida, California, New York (Tristate ) which account for roughly 33% of the US population according to the latest US census data.

However, HBI’s core foundation is built on its agave and bulk tequila production operations through its production partnership and ownership interest in Hacienda Capellania, a top 15 rated tequila distillery located in the highly regarded Highlands region of Jalisco, Mexico, the global epicenter of the Tequila industry. The partnership currently has supply contracts with well-known and award-winning tequila brands, large distilleries as well as celebrities, athletes, restaurant groups and retailers. The Hacienda/HBI partnership currently produces 100k - 250k liters of 100% tequila monthly, with plans to grow to 1 million liters of production per month over the next 6 -12 months.

Since 2015 HBI has produced an annual average revenue growth of 302% and has increased its asset holdings by over 2000% by continuing to build and acquire revenue driving assets as a core competency. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tequila market is expected to reach close to $15B by 2028 which is up from $9.4B in 2020. The IWSR now forecast the entire Tequila sector to grow as much as 30% in the US with Global demand for Tequila expanding by more than 20% over the next 5 years which puts HBI in a strong position to take full advantage of the rapidly increasing forecasted growth in this sector.