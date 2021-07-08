checkAd
Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments, while average billings growth of only 15%.

SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments, below average billings growth of only 15% yoy has been a negative surprise as it fell short the company’s envisaged 20%. Still, management reiterated its FY guidance of EUR 525- 540m in sales but mentioned that it will be rather at the lower end of the range.

SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY
