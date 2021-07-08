TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst
adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments, while
average billings growth of only 15%.
TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst
adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments, while
average billings growth of only 15%.
TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments,
below average billings growth of only 15% yoy has been a negative surprise as it fell short the company’s envisaged 20%. Still, management reiterated its FY
guidance of EUR 525- 540m in sales but mentioned that it will be rather at the lower end of the range. Forecast for the adj. EBITDA margin remains unchanged at
49-51% suggesting a further deterioration of margins in H2. After today’s share price slump, we stick to our BUY recommendation, with downwards adjusted PT of EUR
36.00 (old EUR 39.00).
For
5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener.This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable
price.
Please
note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Disappointing prelim. Q2/21; PT down; Remains BUY
TeamViewer announced prelim. Q2/21 results, which were clearly disappointing. Whilst
adj. EBITDA margins fell 7PP yoy on the back of continued growth investments, below
average billings growth of only 15% yoy has been a negative surprise as it fell short the
company’s envisaged 20%. Still, management reiterated its FY guidance of EUR 525-
540m in sales but mentioned that it will be rather at the lower end of the range.