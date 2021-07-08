Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on July 28, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 prior to market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call is accessible by dialing (800) 367-2403 and using the passcode 3706513. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com .