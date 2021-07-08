Fortitude Gold Reports Positive Golden Mile Metallurgical Test Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced positive metallurgical test results from its Golden Mile property with column leach tests reporting up to 85% gold recovery. These …

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced positive metallurgical test results from its Golden Mile property with column leach tests reporting up to 85% gold recovery. These positive results move the property closer to a production decision. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Third party metallurgical test work at Golden Mile, including 60-day column leach tests, have returned up to 85% gold recovery. These positive gold recovery results confirm the Golden Mile mineralization is amenable to heap leach processing. With gold continuing to report to solution, the column leach test work is planned to continue out to 90 days. Material crush size tested included minus 9.5 mm and minus 37.5 mm which had similar gold recoveries (see graph), indicating the larger crush size of 37.5 mm (~1 ½ inch) is possible with the associated cost benefits of less crushing.