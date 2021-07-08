checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation Provides Pilot Plant Update

Mass Grading Permit ApprovedFinal Permit Application Anticipated Prior to Beginning Construction to be Submitted ImminentlyRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned …

  • Mass Grading Permit Approved
  • Final Permit Application Anticipated Prior to Beginning Construction to be Submitted Imminently

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), confirmed that their mass grading permit for their Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant was approved by the City of Fernley, Nevada marking another step closer to the start of construction.

"Progress continues on our Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant with the approval of our mass grading permit," said American Battery Technology Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "The final step prior to site construction work is the submission and approval of the core/shell building permit. We believe we will be prepared to submit the core/shell building permit next week."

The Company is working with its design-build general contractor Miles Construction and architectural firm BJG Inc. on the design and construction of the plant and storage facility. The Pilot Plant totals approximately 100,000 square feet of building space, including a 60,000 square foot production space, space for a development center with laboratories and offices, and a warehouse. The Pilot Plant production space will be built in two phases, 30,000 square feet at first, then another 30,000 square feet in the second phase.

"Once our core/shell building permit is approved, we will commence grading at the site," said American Battery Technology Company Lead Construction Manager Chuck Leber. "Timing will be dependent on the review and approval process by the city."

As ABTC prepares to begin onsite construction of the Pilot Plant, a new webpage is being added to the company website aimed at providing current updates on the progress of the site work, building construction, equipment installation, system commissioning, and start of commercial operations over the coming months.

About American Battery Metals Corporation
American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, battery metal extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

