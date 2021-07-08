checkAd

Enviroleach Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQX

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. EnviroLeach …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. EnviroLeach upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. EnviroLeach begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EVLLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO of EnviroLeach commented; "I am very pleased for our Company to make this move to the OTCQX. This upgrade will help build investor confidence and trust, increase visibility, enhance liquidity and attract new investors to our compelling story."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://EnviroLeach.com

