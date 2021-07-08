checkAd

Usha Resources Appoints Adrian Smith as Advisor

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that Adrian Smith, P.Geo., has joined the Company as an advisor.Mr. Smith is presently CEO of ArcPacific …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that Adrian Smith, P.Geo., has joined the Company as an advisor.

Mr. Smith is presently CEO of ArcPacific Resources Corp. and President and Director at M3 Metals Corp. Mr. Smith is a professional geologist with over a decade of experience in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector. He has successfully executed multiple exploration programs and corporate strategies, including the acquisition, development and optioning of the Mohave Gold project in Arizona, USA during his time as CEO of M3 Metals.

Mr. Smith will assist in the development of USHA's Lost Basin gold-copper project in Mohave County, Arizona and in the assessment of potential base and battery metals acquisition targets.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of USHA, commented, "we are delighted to have Adrian join our team. Adrian brings a wealth of technical, corporate and capital experience which we look forward to drawing on as USHA continues to evolve as an exploration and development Company."

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, USA. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

We seek Safe Harbor.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654703/Usha-Resources-Appoints-Adrian-Smith ...

Usha Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usha Resources Appoints Adrian Smith as Advisor VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that Adrian Smith, P.Geo., has joined the Company as an advisor.Mr. Smith is presently CEO of ArcPacific …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21