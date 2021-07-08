checkAd

Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Ongoing Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.Delta-1 …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Delta-1 Gold project in Thunder Bay, Ontario:

  • Delta is awaiting assay results from its April 2021 drill campaign which consisted of eight drill holes for a total of 1,376 metres. All samples were shipped to the geochemical lab at the end of May and results are anticipated no later than mid-July.
  • An exploration program consisting of mechanical trenching, detailed geological mapping and sampling is planned in late-August and September.
  • Additional drilling is planned for the fall and winter (2021-22).

Delta-2 Gold project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

  • Delta initiated its field season in late-June, building access trails to the OLI vein area where an extensive mechanical trenching program started on July 5th. The objective of mechanical trenching is to expose the newly discovered gold zones at surface and to gain a better understanding of the structural controls and geometry of the mineralization.
  • A one square kilometre area located between the R-14 gold prospect and the OLI gold discovery is also slotted for detailed structural mapping and sampling.
  • Geological mapping and sampling will also be expanded to the NE of the OLI gold discovery in a zone of structural complexity believed to be responsible for channelling mineralized fluids from the La Dauversiere intrusion.
  • A drill campaign is planned in the fall of 2021 to test new gold targets between R-14 and OLI, and to test the extensions of the OLI gold zones.

Delta-2 VMS project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

  • Drilling is planned to test three excellent gravity anomalies in the south-eastern portion of the property (see press release June 22, 2021) in addition to other high-priority VTEM conductors which couldn't be tested in the spring of 2021 due to an early thaw.
  • Additional gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims.

Qualified Person

Andre Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. and President of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

Seite 1 von 3
Delta Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Ongoing Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.Delta-1 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
Delta Announces AGM Results
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21