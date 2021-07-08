Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Ongoing Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.Delta-1 …

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Delta is awaiting assay results from its April 2021 drill campaign which consisted of eight drill holes for a total of 1,376 metres. All samples were shipped to the geochemical lab at the end of May and results are anticipated no later than mid-July.

An exploration program consisting of mechanical trenching, detailed geological mapping and sampling is planned in late-August and September.

Additional drilling is planned for the fall and winter (2021-22).

Delta-2 Gold project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

Delta initiated its field season in late-June, building access trails to the OLI vein area where an extensive mechanical trenching program started on July 5 th . The objective of mechanical trenching is to expose the newly discovered gold zones at surface and to gain a better understanding of the structural controls and geometry of the mineralization.

A one square kilometre area located between the R-14 gold prospect and the OLI gold discovery is also slotted for detailed structural mapping and sampling.

Geological mapping and sampling will also be expanded to the NE of the OLI gold discovery in a zone of structural complexity believed to be responsible for channelling mineralized fluids from the La Dauversiere intrusion.

A drill campaign is planned in the fall of 2021 to test new gold targets between R-14 and OLI, and to test the extensions of the OLI gold zones.

Delta-2 VMS project in Chibougamau, Quebec:

Drilling is planned to test three excellent gravity anomalies in the south-eastern portion of the property (see press release June 22, 2021) in addition to other high-priority VTEM conductors which couldn't be tested in the spring of 2021 due to an early thaw.

Additional gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims.

Qualified Person

Andre Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. and President of Delta Resources Limited is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.