DGAP-News CSG and Analysys Mason Study Reveals Growth Opportunities and Potential Pitfalls Facing Communications Service Providers Post COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021   

DGAP-News: CSG
CSG and Analysys Mason Study Reveals Growth Opportunities and Potential Pitfalls Facing Communications Service Providers Post COVID-19

08.07.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DENVER, July 8, 2021 - CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Analysys Mason today released the results from their research collaboration examining how well-positioned communications service providers (CSPs) are to meet future enterprise demand for communications and IT services post COVID-19. Key to the report was the finding that a significant 80+% of the largest global enterprises surveyed will consider buying edge, 5G-slicing and private network services within the next five years. Though opportunities abound, disparities between CSP and enterprise views on the importance of technology solutions and billing and invoicing for supplier selection could lead many CSPs to fall short on capitalizing on the post-pandemic economy.

The report - Large Enterprises' Demand for Communications and IT services - surveyed 16 CSPs and more than 200 multinational corporations between February and May 2021. The report focused on three core areas: identifying changing patterns of enterprise demand for communications and IT services; the opportunity for CSPs; and the role of billing and invoicing.

Looking more closely at the findings, 92% of enterprise respondents have accelerated their plans to use more IoT, security, cloud and unified communication services. Though connectivity still accounts for the majority of current revenue for CSPs from large enterprises, cloud, security, edge and IoT services have come out on top as the main drivers of future revenue growth. In fact, 66% of enterprises surveyed expect to increase cloud services spending in the next 12 months, reflecting the growing importance of the cloud for business continuity.

'There is significant appetite among enterprises to buy additional IT services from their main communications provider,' said Catherine Hammond, principal analyst, Analysys Mason. 'Up to 50% of enterprises today say they already buy cloud, security and IoT services from their main CSP and another 30% would consider buying these services from their CSP in future. This poses an opportunity for CSPs to continue investing in leading edge technologies that not only broaden their portfolio but enable them to deliver a one-stop-shop to meet enterprise IT needs.'

