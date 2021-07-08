Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint

Erbslöh Aluminium, which is based in Germany, will use Alcoa’s low-carbon EcoLum TM for its own NEWTRAL brand of alloys. The new brand is designed with a specific focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions for customers in the automotive, industrial, furniture accessories, and consumer electronics industries. Together, Alcoa and Erbslöh Aluminium products will help downstream industries improve the environmental footprint of their products and supply chains with low-carbon, sustainably produced aluminum.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that it will supply EcoLum TM , its low-carbon primary aluminum, to WKW Extrusion’s Erbslöh Aluminium for its new brand of semi-finished extrusion alloys.

Alcoa’s EcoLum aluminum, which has a carbon footprint that is approximately three and a half times better than the global average, is a key enabler in allowing manufacturers to reduce their emissions profile. Part of Alcoa’s Sustana line of low-carbon products, EcoLum offers no more than 4.0 metric tons of CO2e emissions for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) across the entire production chain, including bauxite mining and alumina refining.

“Manufacturers and consumers continue to demand the use of more sustainable raw materials across the global supply chain, and our Sustana products continue to see growing interest among customers focused on sustainability,” said Adam Smith, Alcoa’s Vice President of Aluminum Sales and Trading. “Erbslöh Aluminium has a strong reputation as a manufacturer of high-quality products for a range of critical industries, and this agreement reflects our continued drive to advance sustainably and work with customers on solutions.”

NEWTRAL products are alloyed in Erbslöh Aluminium’s own foundry, which has casting lines that use regeneration burners and waste heat recovery. The company is also working to power its manufacturing process with 100 percent renewable energy.

"To really take sustainability seriously, we have to actively shape the future with innovation in our own development processes and work with equally dynamic partners,” said Frank Busenbecker, Managing Director of Erbslöh Aluminium GmbH. “That's why it fills us with great pride to be working even more closely with Alcoa to serve our end-use customers and transform the future together.”