Netcapital Inc. Portfolio Company MustWatch Adds Acclaimed Screenwriter Jason Keller to Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021   

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) announced that Jason Keller, acclaimed playwright and screenwriter, has joined portfolio company MustWatch as Executive Producer. Keller brings nearly two decades of experience in the film and entertainment industry to the MustWatch team.

Keller’s body of work is impressive. Most recently Keller wrote the Oscar winning film Ford vs. Ferrari (starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon) which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. His other notable writing credits include Mirror, Mirror (starring Julia Roberts), Escape Plan (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone) and Machine Gun Preacher (starring Gerard Butler), as well as an executive producer for the fifth movie in the Die Hard franchise, A Good Day to Die Hard (starring Bruce Willis).

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining MustWatch,” shared Keller. “As we continue developing the app and seeing our global community of users grow, we’re looking forward to providing television fans with a better viewing experience and making watching TV fun again.”

“We congratulate MustWatch on the exciting addition of Jason Keller to the team. We’re greatly impressed by the progress MustWatch has made this past year, and we’re eager to see where Jason’s experience and expertise take MustWatch next,” said Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc. CEO.

MustWatch is currently open for investment on Netcapital.

About MustWatch:

MustWatch is the media customization app that TV lovers have been waiting for. With targeted, cross-platform show recommendations and an interactive social platform, it’s never been easier to find, recommend, and chat about your favorite shows. To learn more about how MustWatch is connecting people through television, visit mustwatch.com.

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

