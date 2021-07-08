checkAd

The Students Are In Business Job Shadow Week 2021 Begins July 19

The established leader in online learning is giving students a new opportunity to look towards the future, as Job Shadow Week 2021 kicks off on July 19. Presented by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), in collaboration with Tallo, Nepris, and Gamechangers, the free virtual event invites ambitious middle and high school students from across the country to engage with companies and professionals across a diverse array of industries. Students will explore future career options and hear from companies and organizations including Amazon, CVS, and NASA.

Job Shadow Week 2021 begins as the future of the nation’s post-pandemic economy is still yet to be determined, as is the impact of a unique school year. According to a recent study, 65% of U.S. parents are looking for summer opportunities to help their kids make up for deficits caused by lost classroom time amid the pandemic. And when it comes to exploring career options, 82% of high school students and their families are likely to choose a schooling option with a career learning offering. Events like Job Shadow Week invite students to explore future careers before they’ve even graduated high school.

“More and more students are graduating high school and even college with little idea what they want to do next. Early career learning opportunities like Job Shadow Week give them a risk-free way to explore their interests and realize where their skills and passions can take them,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride. “We’re proud to bring these experiences to life for students and we’re excited to see the impact they make in the future.”

The free events will be hosted live through Nepris’ interactive online platform, allowing students to gain personal experience in a virtual workplace. Throughout the week, students will learn from professionals in retail, STEM, agriculture, healthcare, and marketing industries. There will also be sessions on practical job-finding skills, such as personal branding and resume-building. Speakers include:

  • Abby Rodgers, Business Development Manager at Amazon, will share how students can grow their cloud expertise and explore, invent, and build with Amazon’s affiliate, AWS Education. Students will get an inside look into the journey of an IT professional.
  • Emily Todd, Director of Education Initiatives at Tallo, will give an inside look into the Tallo platform and help students use it to maximize their employment and scholarship opportunities.
  • Heather Mauk, Workforce Initiatives Advisor at CVS, will share information about the full CVS enterprise and the available career pathways–particularly the impact-making field of pharmacy technicians – a gateway to many positions in the company.
  • Jennifer Cross, Associate Care Manager at Adecco Staffing, USA will provide students with practical tips on digital branding, online presence, and securing their dream careers.
  • Nicole Lewis, Founder & CEO of Nicole Lewis & Associates, LLC, will present on multiple career-building skills, including personal branding, job-searches, resume-building, and elevator pitches.

Job Shadow Week is free to students age 13 or older. For a full list of presenters, to register, and to learn about other Stride-powered summer opportunities, visit www.k12.com/summercamps.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

