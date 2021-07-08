Simulations Plus Celebrates 25 Years in Business

“We are very proud and humbled by our achievements at SLP over these past 25 years and look forward to celebrating this milestone over the next year with our clients, employees, and collaborators,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer. “Founded in the mid-nineties by Walt Woltosz with his vision to bring modeling and simulation to the drug development process, we stand 25 years later as a leader in this field that has now achieved industry, scientific, and regulatory acceptance and endorsement. Today, these approaches are being rapidly adopted to significantly improve the time and cost to regulatory approval for the pharmaceutical and biotech communities.”

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods industries. In celebration of its achievements, Simulations Plus will host a series of exciting events throughout the year to share the milestones and challenges of the last 25 years while looking ahead to future opportunities.

“We wish to thank our clients, many of whom have been with us since that first release of GastroPlus 23 years ago. We wish to acknowledge our employees and alumni who have contributed to our collective success over the years with a special call-out to our colleagues at Cognigen who began their journey 28 years ago before joining SLP in 2014. And finally, we wish to thank our shareholders who have supported us through these many years since our initial public offering in 1997.”

As Simulations Plus celebrates its 25th anniversary, several initiatives are planned:

Simulations Plus will be making charitable contributions of $25,000 to four different organizations throughout 2021-2022. To learn which charities have been selected, follow the company’s LinkedIn page and the hashtag #SLPTurns25

Donations to American Forests and Feeding America

New website content including redesigned Resource Center, Team Bio pages, and Scientific Case Studies

Second Annual Model-Informed Drug Development conference in February 2022

Simulations Plus continues to be excited to offer high quality products and services while providing the best experience for its clients. Learn more about the history of SLP here: https://www.simulations-plus.com/about/

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

