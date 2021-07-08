checkAd

Walgreens and VillageMD to Open 29 Full-Service Primary Care Practices in Texas This Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021   

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced plans to open 29 new Village Medical at Walgreens practices in Houston, Austin and El Paso this year. The strategic partnership is on track to meet its overall goal of opening at least 600 Village Medical at Walgreens in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years, with the intent to build hundreds more thereafter. The expansion is part of the $1 billion accelerated investment effort announced in January 2021 to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients, with Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacy services through an integrated care delivery model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005282/en/

Village Medical at Walgreens practice. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This strategic partnership between Walgreens and VillageMD demonstrates our continuing commitment to the care and well-being of our patients, and we’re excited to expand our primary care and pharmacy service offerings in Texas,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “With the opening of these Village Medical at Walgreens locations, we’re providing convenient access to personalized, high quality and coordinated care.”

By leveraging the physician and pharmacist under one roof, patients benefit from improved health outcomes and lowered cost of care. These benefits help patients take the right medication and the right doses at the right time, removing the barriers to accessing primary care and pharmacy by having it all in one place.

In Austin, El Paso and Houston, there are more than 825,000 patients within five miles of a new or planned Village Medical at Walgreens who are over 65 years old, which further underscores the need for quality, accessible healthcare.1

“With Village Medical primary care services and Walgreens pharmacy services delivered through an integrated care model, we’re facilitating regular and direct communication with patients, helping deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care,” said Clive Fields, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer, VillageMD. “We’re pleased to expand these offerings in Texas so residents can manage their chronic conditions and focus on being healthy, active members of their community.”

Disclaimer

