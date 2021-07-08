checkAd

Veracyte Announces Key Appointments to Executive Leadership Team, Supporting Global Expansion

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced key appointments that further strengthen its executive team and support the company’s global expansion. Rob Brainin will join the company as executive vice president and chief business officer and Bill Zondler has been appointed senior vice president and chief information officer. Both executives will report to Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer.

Rob Brainin Named EVP and Chief Business Officer at Veracyte.

“I’m delighted that Rob and Bill will join Veracyte’s leadership team. Both executives are seasoned life sciences leaders with proven track records for building successful organizations in complex and dynamic environments,” said Mr. Stapley. “Rob will lead our biopharmaceutical partnerships, including leveraging opportunities from our recent and in-process acquisitions, as well as our strategic planning and business development. Bill will build out our global IT infrastructure, ensuring our ability to serve clinical customers and patients across our broad products and geographies. Ultimately, these leaders will help Veracyte execute on our powerful vision of improving outcomes for patients all over the world at every step of their journey.”

Rob Brainin brings more than 20 years of executive experience in life sciences and health care. He most recently served as chief executive officer of Genuity Science (formerly known as WuXi NextCode), a company focused on integrating clinical and molecular data to derive insights that accelerate drug discovery and development. Prior to that, he served as vice president and general manager of the Life Sciences and Applied Genomics Business at Illumina, Inc. and, before that, was vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Genomics Solutions business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Brainin served in a number of positions at Life Technologies, Inc. and its predecessor, Invitrogen, primarily leading large businesses that served customers in the academic, clinical and biopharmaceutical segments. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and has served as an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego School of Law. Mr. Brainin is a member of the board of directors of Champions Oncology and the Children’s Tumor Foundation. He received his B.A. in economics, with honors, from Emory University and his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School.

