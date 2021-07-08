checkAd

Fireweed Announces Strengthening of Management Team With Appointment of Pamela O’Hara as VP Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela O’Hara as Vice President Sustainability. Pamela is known for her collaborative approach and strong leadership, particularly for overcoming challenges and effectively obtaining project approvals. With significant experience in Indigenous relations, community engagement and consultation, and environmental management, Pamela will be a key member of our Management Team to sustainably advance the Macmillan Pass Project. She will the lead key aspects of Fireweed’s strategy related to building meaningful, long-lasting relationships and partnerships with First Nations and local communities, and implementing strategies to facilitate timely project approvals.

CEO Statement
“Fireweed is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Pamela as she joins our growing Management Team,” said Brandon Macdonald, CEO. “No project can be built without a thorough understanding and appreciation of the social and environmental context in which the project will operate. When combined with Geology and Engineering, Sustainability rounds out the key disciplines needed to successfully bring a project like Macmillan Pass to production. Pamela’s unique combination of extensive Yukon-based experience and her experience in permitting and advancing major projects in western Canada will be instrumental in the development of a holistic permitting, engagement, and consultation strategy for Macmillan Pass. We are grateful that she has agreed to join our team and we look forward to her significant contributions to Fireweed’s continued success.”
 
Biography

Pamela O’Hara is a Registered Professional Biologist with a unique blend of professional experience plus academic training. Pamela has extensive and proven experience in acquiring approvals for complex mining and transportation infrastructure projects and understands the complex environmental and regulatory landscape. In the Yukon in recent years, she has been involved in preparation of the Goldcorp/Coffee Mine (Yukon) YESAB project proposal and completed mine closure assessments for Yukon Energy, Mines and Resources. From 2005 to 2012, she was VP Environment & Community Affairs for Yukon Zinc/Wolverine Mine (Yukon), overseeing the successful implementation of the socioeconomic participation agreement with Kaska First Nations and obtaining project approvals for mine construction and operation. Pamela believes that authentic, mutually respectful connections among people, as well as working towards shared common goals, are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

