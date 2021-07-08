checkAd

Healthy Extracts Introduces Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE, Clinically Proven to Enhance Key Brain Activity by 46%

LAS VEGAS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading developer and manufacturer of science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) ACTIVATE, a clinically proven proprietary formulation that naturally increases key brain activity by as much as 46%.

Clinical studies have shown ACTIVATE dramatically improves human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, ACTIVATE is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. With only one scoop of ACTIVATE added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, its powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patented extraction process. F4T MCTs have been clinically shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain—a major alternative energy source—up to 5 times within 60 to 90 minutes post-consumption.

The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

“UBN ACTIVATE represents the next evolution in mental energy and cognition by delivering the ultimate in brain food like no other product on the market today,” said Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Aside from its unique clinically proven formulation, it contains no processed sugar, which is the worst thing you can feed your brain. Instead, its naturally sourced ingredients are exactly what your brain needs for optimum functioning and health.”

