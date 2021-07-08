Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved Globex’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Under the NCIB, Globex will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 1.82% of Globex’s issued and outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021, over a twelve-month period starting on July 12, 2021 and ending on July 11, 2022. The purchases by Globex will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and on other alternative trading systems in Canada, and will be made at the market price of the shares at the time of the purchase. Globex had 55,089,817 common shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021, of which 48,708,726 shares constitute the “public float”.



During the most recently completed six months, the average daily trading volume for Globex’s common shares on the TSX was 91,628 shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, Globex will have the right to repurchase during any one trading day a maximum of 22,907 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, Globex may make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Globex, in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

Globex intends to acquire the common shares because it believes that the repurchase of common shares at certain market prices is beneficial to Globex and its shareholders. Globex intends to make any purchases on an opportunistic basis, taking share price and other considerations into account.

Any purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSX. Except for exempt offers, Globex will make no purchases of common shares other than open market purchases during the period of the NCIB.

Under its previous NCIB, which entered into effect on March 13, 2020 and which expired on March 12, 2021, Globex was authorized to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares. Under the NCIB, Globex repurchased a total of 27,035 common shares at a volume weighted average purchase price of $0.6827 per share, through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in Canada. All of the repurchased shares were cancelled by Globex.