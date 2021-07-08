Albireo to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcasts will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 30 days following the event.