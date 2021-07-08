Medolife Rx Clinical Observations Demonstrates Effectiveness of Escozine in Complementary Use with COVID-19 Vaccines

Physicians observed that patients who originally had strong adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and who were given Escozine, experienced significantly lessened side effects. Typical vaccine side effects are similar to symptoms of the actual COVID-19 virus, including body cough, aches, fatigue and fever, among others.

These observations have led the Company to move forward with pursuing an additional pilot study on the drug, looking to prove its effectiveness in decreasing side effects of vaccinations for COVID-19. Management plans to meet with the Ministry of Health and the office of the President of the DR to present the observations and seek further guidance on next steps for approval as a complimentary product for vaccine recipients.

“It only makes sense that Escozine would be effective in mitigating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines as it has been proven to be effective in treating or diminishing the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus itself,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Specifically in the DR, and in many places around the world, vaccine hesitancy is becoming more common for a multitude of reasons, including the side effects associated with them. While the idea of pursuing Escozine as a complementary product to COVID-19 vaccines was not originally included in our study parameters, we plan to quickly initiate a pilot study in order to prove its potential effectiveness as such. If we are able to do so, Escozine could have global applications as a complementary medicine, decreasing the severity of side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, and hopefully, decreasing vaccine hesitancy in patients with a high side effect risk rate.”

The Company is currently pursuing approval of Escozine as both a palliative and therapeutic treatment for the virus in the US and the DR, with positive data from preclinical studies suggesting its effectiveness. Given that Escozine has received product registration as a natural alternative medicine in Dominican and been a part of these clinical studies, physicians at the clinic provided doses to certain vaccine recipients and observed this reduction in side effects.