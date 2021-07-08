checkAd

Medolife Rx Clinical Observations Demonstrates Effectiveness of Escozine in Complementary Use with COVID-19 Vaccines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today new clinical observations made on its lead drug candidate Escozine.

Physicians observed that patients who originally had strong adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and who were given Escozine, experienced significantly lessened side effects. Typical vaccine side effects are similar to symptoms of the actual COVID-19 virus, including body cough, aches, fatigue and fever, among others.

These observations have led the Company to move forward with pursuing an additional pilot study on the drug, looking to prove its effectiveness in decreasing side effects of vaccinations for COVID-19. Management plans to meet with the Ministry of Health and the office of the President of the DR to present the observations and seek further guidance on next steps for approval as a complimentary product for vaccine recipients.

“It only makes sense that Escozine would be effective in mitigating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines as it has been proven to be effective in treating or diminishing the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus itself,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Specifically in the DR, and in many places around the world, vaccine hesitancy is becoming more common for a multitude of reasons, including the side effects associated with them. While the idea of pursuing Escozine as a complementary product to COVID-19 vaccines was not originally included in our study parameters, we plan to quickly initiate a pilot study in order to prove its potential effectiveness as such. If we are able to do so, Escozine could have global applications as a complementary medicine, decreasing the severity of side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, and hopefully, decreasing vaccine hesitancy in patients with a high side effect risk rate.”

The Company is currently pursuing approval of Escozine as both a palliative and therapeutic treatment for the virus in the US and the DR, with positive data from preclinical studies suggesting its effectiveness. Given that Escozine has received product registration as a natural alternative medicine in Dominican and been a part of these clinical studies, physicians at the clinic provided doses to certain vaccine recipients and observed this reduction in side effects.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Clinical Observations Demonstrates Effectiveness of Escozine in Complementary Use with COVID-19 Vaccines BURBANK, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Hyloris Announces Launch of Maxigesic IV, a Novel Non-Opioid Pain Treatment, in Key European ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus