Stellantis Intensifies Electrification While Targeting Sustainable Double-Digit Adjusted Operating Income Margins in the Mid-term

Plans to invest more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software, while continuing to be the automotive efficiency frontrunner, with investment efficiency 30 percent better than industry average

Targeting over 70 percent of sales in Europe and over 40 percent in the United States to be low emission vehicle (LEV) by 2030

All 14 brands committed to offering best-in-class fully electrified solutions

Delivering BEVs that meet demands of customers, with ranges of 500-800 km/300-500 miles and class-leading fast charging capability of 32 km/20 miles per minute

Four flexible BEV-by-design platforms, scalable family of three electric drive modules and standardized battery packs to cover all brands and segments

Platforms designed for long life via software and hardware upgrades

Global EV battery sourcing strategy of over 260GWh by 2030, supported by five “gigafactories” between Europe and North America

Plans include dual battery chemistries: a high energy-density option and a nickel cobalt-free alternative by 2024

Solid state battery technology introduction planned in 2026





AMSTERDAM, July 8, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) presented today a comprehensive electrification strategy that delivers exciting, class-leading vehicles for the Company’s iconic brands, while leveraging in-house expertise, partnerships and joint ventures to deliver advanced technology at affordable prices. This strategy will allow the Company to target sustainable, double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins in the mid-term.

“The customer is always at the heart of Stellantis and our commitment with this €30 billion plus investment plan is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives,” said Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis. “The strategy we laid out today focuses the right amount of investment on the right technology to reach the market at the right time, ensuring that Stellantis powers the freedom of movement in the most efficient, affordable and sustainable way.”