Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:39  |  41   |   |   

The glass bottles market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global glass bottles market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a study by FMI, the glass bottles sales are expected total US$4.8 bn through 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The market witnessed a rise of 3% CAGR during its historical sales period between 2016 and 2020.

According to a study by FMI, the glass bottles market worth will reach US$37.1 bn in 2021. After battling a slight dip of sales during COVID-19 outbreak, the sales grew by 1% year-on-year in 2021.

Glass bottles are 100% recyclable, which makes them better alternative to plastic bottle form the environmental point of view. With focus on sustainability rising at a high pace, glass bottles sales will continue rising through the assessment period.

As per FMI, sales in the U.S. will rise considerably. Ban on single-use plastic and other policies undertaken to protect environment will create a conducive environment for increasing glass bottle sales in the country. Besides this, demand in China will continue surging, pushing growth in East Asia.

While glass bottle application is increasing across diverse industries, the food and beverages sector will account for over half of the market share. Increasing use of glass bottles in beverage packaging will continue driving sales. Demand in pharmaceutical sector also is expected to rise in the coming years.

"Innovations remain key focus for market players. From launch of long-neck beer bottles to ensuring greater agility, manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to cater to the changing consumer preference," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is expected to lead the global market as it holds 84% market shares in North America. Consumers in this country prefer and consume glass bottles for alcoholic beverages. The ban on single use plastic is also another factor boosting demand in the market.
  • Germany holds 25% of the Europe market as it has some of the oldest and largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The usage of glass bottles in Germany is majorly driven by pharmaceutical application.
  • India holds 39% market shares in South-Asia as this country is the second largest consumer and producer of glass bottles in the region.
  • Type I grade glass bottles hold 51% of the market and are expected to register high demand due to extensive application in pharmaceutical industry.
  • Glass bottles with capacity of 501-1000ml hold 36% market share as they are primarily used for storing and transporting water, fruit juices, and milk.

Key Drivers

