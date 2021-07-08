checkAd

DGAP-News Dutch Startup Prestato Launches Comprehensive Business Management App Powered by vcita

Dutch Startup Prestato Launches Comprehensive Business Management App Powered by vcita

08.07.2021 / 14:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dutch Startup Prestato Launches Comprehensive Business Management App Powered by vcita

SEATTLE, WA and GELEEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Today, Prestato launched a new app designed to empower small businesses in the Netherlands with daily appointment management, accounts receivable processes and customer communications.

The new app has been built in partnership with vcita, the Seattle-headquartered small business management platform, whose APIs and developer tools power much of Prestato's technology.

Prestato is a complete small business management solution that provides all that small business owners need to manage their business digitally and scale to serve growing customer bases. It includes a customer communications portal; a full CRM; online appointment scheduling capabilities to reduce hassle for clients and their customers; digital payments, invoices and receipts; and digital marketing software for email newsletters, text messages, and customized promotions.

In addition, it offers local SEO promotion and digital reputation management tools, powered by Berlin-based Uberall, to create a seamless brand experience.

"I am pleased and proud to introduce Prestato to the Netherlands," said Patrick Bongaerts, Product Manager at Prestato.

"As Prestato is the new, innovative, and smart business management app that leads to increased revenue, better cashflow, improved online presence and perfect customer engagement, I can't wait to offer this to small business owners," he continued. "Together with strong partners like vcita and Uberall, we are able to make a difference with this best-of-breed solution."

The partnership between vcita and Prestato is an exciting opportunity for the two tech companies to bring added value to their individual customer bases, strengthening the global small business ecosystem and helping support SMB owners to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

