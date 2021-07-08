Solitario Zinc Reports That Exploration Work Has Commenced on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. (" Solitario ") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR ) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced on the Lik zinc project in Alaska. Joint Venture partners Solitario (50%) and …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. (" Solitario ") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR ) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced on the Lik zinc project in Alaska. Joint Venture partners Solitario (50%) and …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. (" Solitario ") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR ) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced on the Lik zinc project in Alaska. Joint Venture partners Solitario (50%) and Teck American Incorporated (50%), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), recently approved a jointly funded budget for the 2021 work program that consists of surface geochemical sampling, induced polarization ("IP") geophysics, and at least 2,000 feet of core drilling to test new exploration concepts and expand resources. Teck is one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc. The Lik project hosts a potentially open-pitable Indicated Resource of 17.3 million tonnes grading 12.0% zinc equivalent and an additional 2.9 million tonnes of Inferred Resource grading 12.1% zinc-equivalent. Potentially underground mineable mineralization also occurs on the property. The project is situated approximately 14 miles northwest of Teck's operating Red Dog mine, one of the world's largest, highest grade and lowest cost zinc mines.