Undertone Named on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List for Ninth Consecutive Year

Undertone, a leader in data-driven, Intelligent High Impact campaigns across screens and a subsidiary of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For [https://bit.ly/35RmLi1] list. This is the 21st consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power and the 9th consecutive year Undertone has made the list.

Daniel Aks, Undertone President, says “This achievement is one that we are so proud of as an organization – it reflects directly to the talent and passion we see in our leadership, sales teams and supporting teams. Even in a year filled with disruptions, this team exceeded goals and continued delivering white glove service. ”

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says, “The companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations. In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”

To assemble this year’s 50 Best list Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories:

  • Compensation and benefits
  • Sales culture
  • Onboarding and sales enablement strategies
  • Sales training and coaching

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/35RmLi1.

About Undertone

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com/.

