Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide

The newest, award-winning product that’s disrupting the poultry category is now available for consumers to try for the first time

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today launched its new, awarding-winning Beyond Chicken Tenders. Crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders, the delicious plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders are breaded to perfection for a crispy outside and irresistibly tender bite. Starting today, consumers can find the latest must-try product from Beyond Meat at select restaurants across the country.

Consumer demand for chicken is continuing to skyrocket—in fact, chicken is so in-demand that the nation is currently facing a shortage.1 Enter Beyond Chicken Tenders, the next frontier of plant-based meat innovation and a delicious, nutritious option that does not sacrifice any of the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders: a crispy, golden outside immediately followed by a flavorful, juicy inside. In consumer testing, the product scored at parity in overall flavor to animal-based chicken tenders.2 As restaurants are rebounding while struggling to meet soaring consumer demand,3 Beyond Meat is proud to offer a plant-based option for the ultimate everyday, nostalgic or late-night craving that’s perfect as a standalone appetizer or entree, or as an addition to sandwiches, salads and tacos.

Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken Tenders are made from simple, plant-based ingredients like faba beans and peas. With 14g of protein per serving, they’re an excellent source of protein and have 40% less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tender. Beyond Chicken Tenders are also made with no GMOs, antibiotics or hormones, and have no cholesterol.

This new product marks the latest chapter in Beyond Meat’s product innovation story, building on the success of its first breakthrough plant-based chicken product in 2012. As an early pioneer in plant-based chicken, Beyond Meat’s nearly 200 research, innovation and culinary team members have spent almost a decade perfecting Beyond Chicken Tenders, its latest, best-in-class chicken product.

“We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders—the result of our tireless pursuit for excellence and growth at Beyond Meat,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. “As with all our products, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer delicious taste and an exceptional culinary experience, along with strong nutritional benefits. Innovation is at the heart of Beyond Meat, and Beyond Chicken Tenders are the latest example of our mission to create groundbreaking, tasty options that are better for people and for our planet.”

