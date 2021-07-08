checkAd

Binovi Focusing on eSports Athletes

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:45  |  38   |   |   

eSports market expected to reach $6.82B by 2027TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today …

eSports market expected to reach $6.82B by 2027

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today discussed its focus on the eSports community and eSports athletes in their quest to improve their vision performance to up their game.

With the eSports market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2021 and 2026, and reach $6.82B by 2027, the Company expects demand from eSports athletes and fans to grow accordingly. The Binovi Platform is designed to help athletes across all sports, skill levels, and ages improve their key vision skills in the pursuit of ultimate performance. With financial rewards for skilled athletes in the eSports arena becoming increasingly significant, there is greater incentive to invest in the use of performance enhancing technologies, such as Binovi's offering.

'We're excited to see where the still-young eSports market will go and are working to establish Binovi as the premier eSports vision training solution throughout the various professional series in the United States and Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a surge in eSports viewership and an influx in spending by viewers and athletes alike, and Binovi is positioned well to capitalize on those gains,' commented Tania Archer, Interim COO.

In his article, Investors haven't missed out on the esports revolution - yet, Graham Templeton writes '[t]he esports phenomenon will only continue to grow as the number of gamers grows, and as a wide swathe of society becomes familiar with streaming technology. It will undoubtedly continue to drive billions of dollars in new revenue generation - the question is who will have taken action to position themselves to collect that revenue for themselves.'

The Binovi Platform already helps professional athletes in MLS, the NHL, MLB, NBA, and in other major sports worldwide in developing their vision skills to improve performance in-game and in life. With the announced launch of Binovi Touch Elite, a next-generation device upgraded with feedback from the Binovi community, the Company invites athletes of all stripes to test their skills in a virtual Binovi Touch experience at www.binovi.com/try-binovi-touch.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Binovi Focusing on eSports Athletes eSports market expected to reach $6.82B by 2027TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...