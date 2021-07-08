Binovi Focusing on eSports Athletes

eSports market expected to reach $6.82B by 2027TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today …

With the eSports market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2021 and 2026 , and reach $6.82B by 2027, the Company expects demand from eSports athletes and fans to grow accordingly. The Binovi Platform is designed to help athletes across all sports, skill levels, and ages improve their key vision skills in the pursuit of ultimate performance. With financial rewards for skilled athletes in the eSports arena becoming increasingly significant, there is greater incentive to invest in the use of performance enhancing technologies, such as Binovi's offering.

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today discussed its focus on the eSports community and eSports athletes in their quest to improve their vision performance to up their game.

'We're excited to see where the still-young eSports market will go and are working to establish Binovi as the premier eSports vision training solution throughout the various professional series in the United States and Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a surge in eSports viewership and an influx in spending by viewers and athletes alike, and Binovi is positioned well to capitalize on those gains,' commented Tania Archer, Interim COO.

In his article, Investors haven't missed out on the esports revolution - yet, Graham Templeton writes '[t]he esports phenomenon will only continue to grow as the number of gamers grows, and as a wide swathe of society becomes familiar with streaming technology. It will undoubtedly continue to drive billions of dollars in new revenue generation - the question is who will have taken action to position themselves to collect that revenue for themselves.'

The Binovi Platform already helps professional athletes in MLS, the NHL, MLB, NBA, and in other major sports worldwide in developing their vision skills to improve performance in-game and in life. With the announced launch of Binovi Touch Elite, a next-generation device upgraded with feedback from the Binovi community, the Company invites athletes of all stripes to test their skills in a virtual Binovi Touch experience at www.binovi.com/try-binovi-touch.