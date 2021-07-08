checkAd

RushNet, Inc Closes the Acquisition of heliosDX which Brings Significant Revenues to the Company

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of heliosDX was closed and effective July 1, 2021.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of heliosDX was closed and effective July 1, 2021.

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. This acquisition brings significant value to RushNet, Inc and its shareholders.

Foto: Accesswire

heliosDX had annual revenues in 2019 of $2,639,454.58, 2020 of $4,294,435.82, and in 2021 through the 2nd Quarter of $2,827,582.50. heliosDX expects their current trends to hold and should meet their stretch goal of $6,000,000 for 2021. The company is profitable and has seen profits continue to grow right alongside the revenue growth. The company is also under a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a privately held Laboratory slated to close late 3rd Quarter or early 4th Quarter. This acquisition will immediately bring heliosDX annual revenues to over $16,000,000 with a tremendous upside.

The combined operations vastly increase the heliosDX specimen capacity, sales representatives, and creates room for future growth in their infectious disease business, which is expected to outpace toxicology within 12 months. In a separate transaction, the company is seeking to purchase the building that the private company currently occupies, which includes an empty space attached for future expansion. This first acquisition should yield annual revenues for heliosDX of $25,000,000 after a full 12 months of combined operations. We believe, as we continue to grow organically, along with acquisitions, we can reach and exceed $50,000,000 in annual revenue within two years.

Currently, heliosDX is in Alpharetta, GA which will remain the laboratory headquarters after the acquisition of the private laboratory. The company also just negotiated a new lease in Orange Park, Florida (Oakleaf Area) to open executive offices with an anticipated opening date of August 1, 2021. heliosDX recently announced via their Twitter page (https://twitter.com/dx_helios) they are actively seeking board members and expect to announce members throughout the 3rd Quarter.

