Hims & Hers Expands Focus on Sexual Health With New Product Bundles

While conversations around dating apps, sex toys and overall sexual health were becoming less stigmatized before the pandemic, the cultural shifts that took place as the world found a new equilibrium only served to catapult the opportunity for growth of those markets into a new dimension. Now, as the world reopens, there are signs of a growing appetite for products that help make intimate experiences and dating safer and more enjoyable.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern and personalized health and wellness experiences, has launched two new product bundles that speak to the growing consumer demand for safe, quality sexual health offerings without sacrificing the playful, empowering positioning the brand’s customers know and love. With nearly half of consumers engaging in more sexual experimentation following the onset of the pandemic and the global sex toy market projected to reach $36.1 billion in the next six years , Hims & Hers recognized a need for the convenience of high quality product bundles that can help consumers feel secure in their intimate experiences. As a result, the company is unveiling two new kits that feature a selection of its highly popular sexual health products on both Hims & Hers websites.

“Over the last year, we’ve proudly supported our customers through a number of pivotal moments in their healthcare journeys,” commented Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand and Innovation for Hims & Hers. “From the introduction of access to at-home COVID-19 testing kits, online therapy, psychiatry and more, we’ve been able to provide people with high quality health and wellness offerings as we collectively navigate the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic. Now, as we move into this new phase of reconnection and exploration, we’re excited to offer these new kits that enable people to embrace their sexuality in a healthy, positive and fun way.”

Available in two varieties, each kit is built with both safety and satisfaction in mind. The Pleasure Essentials Kit ($119 USD) is positioned as a starter pack, including Hims & Hers condoms, a bottle of the company’s gentle, water-based lubricant and one of the brand’s best-selling vibrators—the OMG Ring. Back in stock after a quickly sold-out debut, the USB-rechargeable OMG Ring is designed to be worn hands-free and maximizes pleasure when used solo or with a partner. For additional product options, the Ultimate ‘O’ Kit ($299) also includes Hims & Hers’ condoms and lubricant alongside the brand’s Delay Spray for premature ejaculation as well as both the OMG Ring vibrator and its new Roller Coaster Bullet Vibrator.

In addition to the new sexual wellness kits, Hims & Hers offers a variety of sexual health products and services that consumers can access year-round. The Hers platform, for example, offers access to over 13 birth control options for as low as $12 per month, while the Hims platform offers access to treatment for concerns like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The telehealth platforms also provide access to treatment for other sexual health conditions including cold sores and genital herpes. Any prescription recommended through Hims & Hers’ platform requires an evaluation by a licensed medical provider who determines if and what prescription is recommended; nonprescription offerings can be easily purchased from the company’s website.

For more information or to purchase one of Hims & Hers' new sexual health kits, visit www.forhims.com or www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005518/en/