Salona Global Medical Device Corp. Secures First European Sales Contract Generating Organic Growth for the SDP Acquisition; Launches Full Sales and Marketing Division Focused on the Broader European Market in Advance of Potential Acquisitions

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-focused medical device company, has secured its first European customer in Spain as part of its organic growth plan to increase revenue growth of acquisition targets by expanding sales in Europe and other global markets. The initial order, placed with SDP, SGMD’s first acquisition, is expected to ship to the Spanish customer before the end of the fiscal second quarter (August 31, 2021), and is for $193,000 of specialized drug delivery electrode products with 35% margins. The Company anticipates recurring orders from the same customer every four months which would result in total estimated annual revenue of $550,000, which would be an increase of about 3.5% of pre-Covid SDP annual revenues.

SGMD targets acquisitions with quality products that have succeeded in the US medical device market but have little or no revenue from Europe or other developed markets where SGMD executives have relationships and a strong revenue track record.

Global expansion post acquisition is a key part of the SGMD organic growth strategy. As a result of the rapidly maturing pipeline for potential acquisitions, management has launched a European sales and marketing division in advance of potentially closing on additional acquisitions. Leading that division is Stephen Murphy. Mr. Murphy, a resident of the United Kingdom, will work from the division headquarters near London. He is the former President of DJO Global’s (“DJO”) international business, with full P&L responsibility of the European & International division. Mr. Murphy started his 27-year career at DJO in 1992 with responsibility for Ireland, and ultimately being promoted to lead the international division of DJO, where he grew revenue from $20M to in excess of $300M over 15 years in the European and International markets, then reporting to Les Cross, the current SGMD Chair.

“I’m looking forward to SGMD closing additional acquisitions quickly so that we can expand our products into our existing relationships in Europe and around the world,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “It is good to see our growth plan in action. While this is just one product in one country, it is the first step in a plan where the execution path is familiar to me and my team. We plan to complete more acquisitions, which will provide us more products and I am confident we can break into more EU countries. When I was CEO of DJO, we grew our sales outside the US to one-third of total revenue. I have worked with Stephen for 20 years as he grew the international business from just a few million dollars to over 300 million dollars in sales. I am confident that over time he can execute the same strategy for Salona Global.”

