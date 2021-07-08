checkAd

Digital Solutions Helps Optimize Payment Services

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital payment technology becomes easier to implement, more and more businesses are adopting tech solutions to make digital payments faster, safer, and even more convenient. Generally, the market is expected to benefit from the high adoption rate of smartphones, the rise in e-commerce sales, and improving internet penetration globally. The pandemic, while hurting many industries, has helped emphasize the importance of digital payments, as customers across the world have shifted from offline shopping to online shopping during the pandemic. And, according to data provided by Grand View Research, the global digital payment market size was valued at USD 58.30 Billion in 2020. Furthermore, it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)

E-commerce became largely popular due to the fact that consumers could purchase products on their phones or computer from anywhere, as opposed to stepping into a brick-and-mortar store. Now e-commerce sales are continuing to grow exponentially each year as consumers opt to shop online. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Overall, the improving accessibility and the rising acceptance of such solutions from corporations is further propelling the industry growth.

XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF) announce yesterday breaking news that, "The Fifteen Group and XTM have signed an agreement to work together to offer XTM's Tipstoday Early Gratuity Access Payout to restaurants with the goal of achieving greater operative efficiencies.

The Fifteen Group signed its 1,000th client in 2020 and has 30+ consultants working throughout North America, creating a strategic, planned approach towards restaurant operations for optimal client success. With more than 20 years' experience, The Fifteen Group works with a range of clients and services from independent owner-operators to large, multi-national chains across restaurants, bars, hotels, golf courses, and more. The Fifteen Group is recognized for their expertise in profit and operational optimization for new and existing hospitality concepts.

