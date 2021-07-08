FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Tues., August 3, 2021, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.