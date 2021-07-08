Consolidated Communications Announces Promotions of Greg Flanagan and Travis Graham to Vice President Roles

Flanagan, who has more than two decades of telecom industry experience, will lead the carrier sales and business development functions at Consolidated. Most recently, Flanagan served as senior director of business development.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced the promotions of Greg Flanagan to vice president of carrier sales and business development, and Travis Graham to vice president of commercial and carrier products.

Graham, who previously led the sales engineering team, is a 25-year telecom leader and has been promoted to vice president, leading the commercial and carrier product teams.

“We are thrilled to have two experienced industry veterans lead our commercial and carrier product and sales teams,” said Michael Smith, president of the commercial and carrier channel at Consolidated Communications. “Travis Graham is a growth-minded change agent who brings experience leading national, high-performing teams. Greg Flanagan has successfully led the business development functions at Consolidated the past five years and brings extensive carrier sales, acquisition and broadband network construction experience to his new role.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

