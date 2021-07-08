checkAd

Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Launch Mentorship Program for Military-Connected Executives

Today Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking announced that applications are open for the inaugural CEOcircle program for military-connected companies.

“Veteran-owned companies play a significant role in our economy, making up 9 percent of U.S. businesses and employing nearly 6 million Americans,” said Terry Hill, Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking and former U.S. Army Captain. “We’re supporting the CEOcircle program to help exceptional military-connected businesses continue to thrive and positively impact our communities.”

Inaugural CEOcircle

The twelve-month program will provide military-connected businesses with targeted educational programming, peer-to-peer networking via monthly group meetings, and financial expertise gleaned from a ten-week mentorship with JPMorgan Chase advisors.

To be eligible for the CEOcircle program, businesses must:

  • Have at least one military-connected senior executive,
  • Operate within the Diversified Industries or Technology & Disruptive Commerce industries,
  • And have achieved an annual revenue of $5 million+, with high growth potential.

Participation in the CEOcircle program is free of charge, as is the application, which is open through August 4, 2021.

“We’re excited to work with JPMorgan Chase to bring new opportunities to more military-connected entrepreneurs,” said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. “Our learnings will enable us to grow and serve additional industries and business stages, while building on our continuum of support for military-connected founders.”

Empowering Veteran-Owned Businesses

Since its founding in 2014, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase have fostered a long-standing relationship through their shared goal of empowering veteran-owned businesses. In 2019, JPMorgan Chase committed $3 million to help Bunker Labs establish chapters in all 50 states, and in 2016 committed $1.5 million to sponsor the Bunker Builds America tour.

Since establishing the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2011, JPMorgan Chase has hired more than 16,000 veterans and facilitated more than 680,000 veteran hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition; committed more than $8 million to support veteran-owned small businesses; donated more than 1,000 mortgage-free homes to military families; and enrolled nearly 30,000 veterans and military spouses in the Onward to Opportunity program, a free career training, certification and employment course operated through the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, which was co-founded and is supported by JPMorgan Chase. Learn more at: www.jpmorganchase.com/veterans

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission of ensuring that the military-connected community has the network, tools, and opportunities they need to start successful ventures. We accomplish our mission by inspiring members of the military community to see their entrepreneurial potential. We equip our program participants with practical tools, insights, experts, and resources to accelerate their success, and we connect entrepreneurs with a robust community and diverse, relevant networks.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

Wertpapier


