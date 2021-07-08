checkAd

Ichor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3rd

08.07.2021   

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, will announce second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

Just after 1:00pm Pacific Time on August 3rd, Ichor will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings press release. Ichor will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook at 1:30pm Pacific Time that afternoon. The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on Ichor's investor website, ir.ichorsystems.com, after the market close on August 3rd.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of Ichor's website at https://ir.ichorsystems.com/ or go to the live link at https://webcasts.eqs.com/ichorholdings20210803/en. After the event, the on-demand webcast will be available at the same link. To listen to the conference call live via telephone, please call (877) 407-0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0921 (international), and reference meeting number 13721099.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

