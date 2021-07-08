checkAd

UnitedHealthcare Introduces the Use of Predictive Analytics to Expand its Capabilities to Address Social Determinants of Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare has introduced the use of predictive analytics to help improve well-being, lower costs and drive engagement in clinical-intervention programs by addressing social determinants of health for people in some employer-sponsored benefit plans.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005185/en/

Social determinants of health, such as access to nutritious food and proper housing, may affect a person’s health, functioning and quality of life, with these barriers taking on particular importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: UnitedHealthcare

Building on similar initiatives for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, the new capability adds the use of predictive analytics to help efficiently identify people in need of support related to social determinants of health. The resource is currently available to employers that select UnitedHealthcare’s Advocate4Me Elite or Advocate4Me Premier product offerings, with plans to introduce a customized version for employers with fully insured health benefits later this year.

The new advocacy capability uses de-identified claims data from UnitedHealthcare members to proactively identify who is most likely to need support with social determinants of health, such as access to nutritious food or affordable housing. UnitedHealthcare call center advocates then use real-time interactions coupled with a curated database of community resources to help individuals dealing with challenging life events or circumstances.

UnitedHealthcare, and its parent company, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has long invested in helping address social determinants of health, including providing more than 1 million referrals to important social services and contributing over $500 million to support affordable housing for people across the country. In addition, UnitedHealthcare previously collaborated with the American Medical Association to develop ICD-10 codes to more precisely diagnose social determinants of health.

“UnitedHealthcare is in a unique position to help improve people’s health and well-being by addressing social determinants of health,” said Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer, UnitedHealthcare. “With COVID-19 highlighting the need to help close the gap between health care and access to services that contribute to well-being, UnitedHealthcare has incorporated social determinants of health into our advocacy service model, providing people with important support as they navigate the health system.”

