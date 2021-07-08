Fullstack Academy and The University of Texas at Dallas Partner to Meet State’s Growing Demand for Tech Professionals

The tech bootcamps come to Texas as CompTIA , a nonprofit tech association, lists Texas as the top state for tech professionals and organizations to do business, with Austin and Dallas ranking first and second, respectively, nationwide. The association reported a nearly 22% increase in available tech jobs across Texas from 2019 to 2020, and a projected 11% increase over the next five years. Further, more than 8,700 web development, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps entry-level jobs remain unfilled across the state, according to Indeed.

In response to the increasing demand for tech professionals across Texas, Fullstack Academy today announced a partnership with The University of Texas at Dallas’ (UT Dallas’) Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science to bring tech skills training to the state. Together with UT Dallas, the national tech education provider will offer 26-week coding, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps bootcamps that equip students with the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs.

“The Jonsson School shares our objective to develop versatile professionals that are equipped with technical, innovative and entrepreneurial skills so they are prepared to succeed in an ever-evolving and growing tech industry,” said Mogan Subramaniam, President of Fullstack Academy. “Combined with UT Dallas’ expertise, reputation and presence in the community, our curriculum can ensure students have every opportunity to broaden their tech skills, grow their professional portfolios and enter an industry that has tremendous growth potential across the Lone Star State.”

Strategically located in the Dallas area’s Telecom Corridor, the Jonsson School is neighbors to hundreds of leading technology company headquarters, including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung and Texas Instruments. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is also home to other Fortune 500 enterprises such as ExxonMobil, American Airlines Group and CBRE Group.

“As one of the fastest-growing engineering and computer science schools in the U.S., we focus on partnering with government entities and the private sector to enhance our education offerings, supporting economic growth and job creation,” says Dr. Lawrence Overzet, Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UT Dallas. “By working with Fullstack Academy, we will expand our opportunities to upskill the workforce and strengthen Dallas-Fort Worth’s reputation among the nation’s leading tech hubs.”

The bootcamps, which do not require UT Dallas enrollment, will take place online, increasing accessibility to professionals across the entire state. Fullstack Academy will offer scholarships for UT Dallas alumni, students, employees and active military or veterans, as well as several optional financing programs to help professionals make an affordable investment in their futures. Applications will open in late summer, and individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity and data analytics bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

