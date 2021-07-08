checkAd

AVANGRID Poised to Build Green Hydrogen Future

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today that it has submitted multiple responses as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Request for Information (RFI) on ways to enable low-cost clean hydrogen at scale, outlining green hydrogen concepts for Connecticut, New York, Maine, Oregon and the Gulf Coast.

“We believe the time for green hydrogen as a viable clean energy fuel has come,” AVANGRID CEO Dennis V. Arriola said. “Our partners at Iberdrola in Spain and at ScottishPower in the UK are already developing commercial scale green hydrogen projects. For example, Iberdrola is building the largest plant producing green hydrogen for industrial use in Europe. AVANGRID’s access to this global expertise, combined with our U.S. based partners and supporters, provides us with a unique advantage to help accelerate the commercial production of green hydrogen in the U.S.”

Multiple project concepts submitted by AVANGRID as part of the RFI are outlined below.

Connecticut -- Electrolyzer and Hydrogen Storage

One of AVANGRID’s RFI responses proposes constructing a 20 MW electrolyzer and hydrogen storage facility for its Connecticut gas and electric utilities, potentially powered by renewable energy from offshore wind and supplemented by additional solar or grid-based renewable electricity. It is estimated the project could produce roughly 2.9 million kg of hydrogen per year, yielding an annual emissions reduction of approximately 25,000 tons of CO2 and potentially creating 400 – 800 jobs in economically disadvantaged communities.

New York – Utilizing Hydrogen for Transportation in Rochester

In collaboration with local area transportation authorities in Rochester, New York, Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) is assessing opportunities to construct a multi-use hydrogen production and distribution facility, which could support a range of hydrogen uses, including transportation applications to meet zero-emissions fleet goals.

Maine – Exploring Hydrogen for Multiple Applications

In Maine, AVANGRID’s local subsidiary, Central Maine Power (CMP), has begun exploring how to collaboratively help advance green hydrogen consumption in existing manufacturing processes, for enhanced renewable natural gas production, and in transportation applications such as trucking and aviation.

Gulf Coast – Leveraging Avangrid Renewables Wind Generation to Develop Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia

Representing its nationwide presence and leading renewables fleet, Avangrid Renewables has additionally identified opportunities to support green hydrogen for industrial use on the Gulf Coast and provide cleaner solutions that strengthen the U.S.’s domestic energy leadership.

