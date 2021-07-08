Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana Are Latest States to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Next Generation Three-Wheeled Autocycles

Arcimoto , Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana are the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for next-generation autocycles such as those made by Arcimoto, removing the need for a motorcycle endorsement and allowing drivers to operate the FUV, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator with a standard driver’s license.

“On behalf of everyone aiming to adopt ultra-efficient mobility solutions, we would like to sincerely thank the state legislatures and governors in Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana, as well as the Arcimoto preorder customers and advocates who testified to push these common-sense changes forward,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “This will remove a needless hurdle to both own and rent an FUV, which is stable by design and requires no special skills to operate, with simple controls that can be easily learned before your first drive.

“We are especially stoked to increase our rental presence in tourist destinations in each of these states, which would provide zero-emission alternatives to the many thousands of gas-powered, CO2-emitting scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers that tourists rent everyday. We believe electrifying vehicles for renters will make a meaningful impact on air quality and carbon emissions, and provide easy access to try a pure-electric joyride unlike anything else on the road today.”

The changes went into effect in Hawaii on June 30 and in Florida on July 1, and will take effect in Louisiana on August 1. The changes apply to the Arcimoto FUV, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder, which feature two front wheels and one rear wheel, a roof that meets the automotive FMVSS 216a standard for roof crush, a seatbelt harness system, and full seats that do not require the operator or passenger to straddle or sit astride the vehicle.