checkAd

Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana Are Latest States to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Next Generation Three-Wheeled Autocycles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:01  |  25   |   |   

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana are the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for next-generation autocycles such as those made by Arcimoto, removing the need for a motorcycle endorsement and allowing drivers to operate the FUV, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator with a standard driver’s license.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005289/en/

Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana are the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for next-generation autocycles such as those made by Arcimoto, removing the need for a motorcycle endorsement and allowing drivers to operate the FUV, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator with a standard driver’s license. (Photo: Arcimoto)

Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana are the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for next-generation autocycles such as those made by Arcimoto, removing the need for a motorcycle endorsement and allowing drivers to operate the FUV, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator with a standard driver’s license. (Photo: Arcimoto)

“On behalf of everyone aiming to adopt ultra-efficient mobility solutions, we would like to sincerely thank the state legislatures and governors in Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana, as well as the Arcimoto preorder customers and advocates who testified to push these common-sense changes forward,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “This will remove a needless hurdle to both own and rent an FUV, which is stable by design and requires no special skills to operate, with simple controls that can be easily learned before your first drive.

“We are especially stoked to increase our rental presence in tourist destinations in each of these states, which would provide zero-emission alternatives to the many thousands of gas-powered, CO2-emitting scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers that tourists rent everyday. We believe electrifying vehicles for renters will make a meaningful impact on air quality and carbon emissions, and provide easy access to try a pure-electric joyride unlike anything else on the road today.”

The changes went into effect in Hawaii on June 30 and in Florida on July 1, and will take effect in Louisiana on August 1. The changes apply to the Arcimoto FUV, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder, which feature two front wheels and one rear wheel, a roof that meets the automotive FMVSS 216a standard for roof crush, a seatbelt harness system, and full seats that do not require the operator or passenger to straddle or sit astride the vehicle.

Seite 1 von 3
Arcimoto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana Are Latest States to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Next Generation Three-Wheeled Autocycles Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana are the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
22.06.21
20.06.21
19.06.21
19.06.21
17.06.21
16.06.21
16.06.21