checkAd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Commits $5 Million as Capstone Gift to Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a longtime supporter of Arkansas Children’s, announced a new commitment of $1 million annually for five years to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005363/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JB Hunt Transport Services Inc!
Long
Basispreis 156,36€
Hebel 14,64
Ask 0,82
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 178,03€
Hebel 14,48
Ask 1,14
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This new commitment of $5 million brings J.B. Hunt’s overall investment in Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) to $10 million. J.B. Hunt made a $5 million leadership gift in 2016 to support the construction of ACNW, and this additional $5 million investment supports future capital expansion.

"J.B. Hunt is proud to extend our support for Arkansas Children’s as it continues advancing pediatric healthcare in this region," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "The hope that these extremely talented, driven professionals bring to our community is very special, and helping Arkansas Children’s expand its services and capabilities will benefit the diverse needs of the Northwest Arkansas community."

J.B. Hunt’s $5 million gift marks the final culminating gift to the Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a bold $250 million campaign designed to support the promise of unprecedented child health for children in Arkansas.

“The J.B. Hunt team has long been committed to Arkansas Children’s. There is a history of investing in community and healthcare. This new $5 million, five-year gift helps ensure Arkansas Children’s Northwest is right-sized to meet the community’s needs,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rate that outpaces the rest of the state, and Arkansas Children’s Northwest is an integral part of our work to make Arkansas the safest, healthiest place to be a child.”

J.B. Hunt has supported Arkansas Children’s for nearly four decades through annual employee giving campaigns and leadership gifts to support capital projects, programs and services, including the construction of the South Wing on the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus, the purchase of an Angel One ground ambulance, and the construction of Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

The Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow is a bold $250 million statewide campaign designed to support Arkansas Children’s vision:

Our Promise:
 Unprecedented Child Health
Defined and Delivered

By most national measures, Arkansas is one of the least healthy states ranking 40 out of 50 states in child health and well-being. Arkansas Children’s envisions a healthier tomorrow for the more than 700,000 children in Arkansas—for both our patients and the children who will never walk through the doors of Arkansas Children’s.

Seite 1 von 3
J.B.Hunt Transport Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Commits $5 Million as Capstone Gift to Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a longtime supporter of Arkansas Children’s, announced a new commitment of $1 million annually for five years to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest. This press release features multimedia. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
10.06.21